Protest planned outside R. Kelly’s studio

CHICAGO -- Trouble is mounting for embattled musician R. Kelly, accused of hiding away women.

Protesters are planning to gather outside his Near West Side studio this morning. They're planning on calling for a boycott of his music and calling for justice for his alleged victims of abuse.

But yesterday, there was another kind of rally. Fans came together outside his rented warehouse in support of the R & B singer.

“He deserves forgiveness, it’s he who casts the first stone is without sin," said Jermaine Jordan.

Earlier this week, the city received an anonymous call claiming people were living inside the building which is zoned for commercial use, not residential.

City inspectors tried to check it out, but couldn't get in.

Lawyers pressed for an emergency motion, which was granted yesterday. Next week, authorities will inspect the property for violations.

This comes after a 6-part series called "Surviving R. Kelly" premiered on Lifetime. It details decades of alleged abuse and statutory rape.

Earlier this week, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Fox called on victims to share their stories with police and prosecutors.

Since then, her office has been flooded with phone calls.

Kelly denies the allegations.

Today's protest starts at 10 a.m.