× Heavy snow over southern/central Illinois Saturday morning

With the center of low pressure moving east into Tennessee, heavy snow has spread out of Missouri across southern and central Illinois and is headed north. Greatest snowfall thus far has been reported along Interstate-70 in Missouri with over foot reported around Columbia – the highest total in Missouri so far – 17.0-inches at Harrisburg. Over 10-inches has been measured in the St. Louis area and across the river into southern and west-central Illinois with greatest amounts at Jacksonville (12.5-in) and Franklin (10.1-in) in Morgan County. Nearly a half-foot has fallen as far north as Champaign/Urbana. In southernmost sections of the Chicago area 2 to 6-inches covers the ground in portions of Ford, LaSalle, Livingston and Iroquois counties with an inch or so coating the ground farther north across the Interstate-88 corridor. Amounts will increase as snow continues this afternoon into the evening,and travel will be difficult almost state-wide.

Following are a few of the greater snowfall amounts reported this morning…

Location/snowfall (inches)

Bellville…7.0

Lincoln…8.0

Urbana…5.5

Edinburg…7.2

Tuscola…7.0

Arenzville…8.6

Bloomington…6.5

Jacksonville…12.5

Columbia (Monroe CO)…8.0

Girard (Macoupin CO)…9.5

Lewiston…9.1

Clinton…7.0

Mechanicsburg…8.0

Springfield…9.0

Franklin…10.1

Chatsworth (Livingston CO)…5.0

Paxton (Ford Co)…5.5…