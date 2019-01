ROSEMONT, Ill. — With hundreds of booths and thousands of vacation destinations, the Chicago Travel and Adventure Show is perfect for those with wanderlust and those just wondering where to go.

The exhibition runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. Tickets are $15. Children under 17 are free.

WGN’s Erik Runge has more.

