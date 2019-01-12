WATCH: Everyone misses Goose Island’s 43-yard field goal challenge

CHICAGO — They came. They kicked. They missed.

More than 100 people tried to kick a 43-yard field goal outside Goose Island’s Fulton Street taproom Saturday — and each one failed.

DRUMROLL PLEASE: our first kicker #fieldgoalchallenge pic.twitter.com/4iIBqwxPa6 — Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) January 12, 2019

It was all part of Goose Island’s response to Cody Parkey’s ill-fated goal at Sunday’s Wild Card game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Parkey knocked a 43-yard field goal try off the left upright in the closing seconds. The Chicago Bears lost.

Goose Island earlier this week invited “armchair kickers” who thought they could do better, to try. Anyone who made a 43-yard goal outside the brewery at 1800 W. Fulton St. on Saturday could win Super Bowl tickets, among other prizes.

Everyone went home empty-handed.

Here were some of our favorite moments:

Everyone here exploded in cheers once the Eagles fan’s attempt went….poorly. #fieldgoalchallenge pic.twitter.com/bOPD1R1MRR — Ryan Smith (@RyanSmithWriter) January 12, 2019

Recap of @GooseIsland field goal challenge so far pic.twitter.com/aSaZzcsb8X — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) January 12, 2019

Did anyone else tear up a lil during the breakout singing of the National anthem today before the first kick? We did 🙋🏼‍♀️ #fieldgoalchallenge pic.twitter.com/VfwbimjDZ8 — Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) January 12, 2019

Field Goal Challenge is a go! https://t.co/16iUIhA0la — Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) January 12, 2019

No one has made it yet, not even faux Brad Maynard. #fieldgoalchallenge pic.twitter.com/P7IAClNNIA — Ryan Smith (@RyanSmithWriter) January 12, 2019

The first @GooseIsland Challenge field goal kick…in slow motion. 🏈 😂 pic.twitter.com/UwC95ALvxB — Marcus Leshock (@marcusleshock) January 12, 2019

This #fieldgoalchallenge has exposed the massive gap between the sports smack-talk in this town and the sad, uncoordinated reality of male Chicagoland #CodyParkeyChallenge #BearDown https://t.co/ZZt4ZpO31i — Dan Mihalopoulos (@dmihalopoulos) January 12, 2019

The @GooseIsland #FieldGoalChallenge is over with no winner. That was fun to watch. They should do it every weekend until somebody hits one! 🏈🏈 — Marcus Leshock (@marcusleshock) January 12, 2019

1 hour 15 minutes to go until kickoff. We’ll be live streaming the challenge here on Twitter. #fieldgoalchallenge pic.twitter.com/yyv6JDh9H2 — Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) January 12, 2019