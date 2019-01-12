WATCH: Everyone misses Goose Island’s 43-yard field goal challenge

CHICAGO — They came. They kicked. They missed.
More than 100 people tried to kick a 43-yard field goal outside Goose Island’s Fulton Street taproom Saturday — and each one failed.
It was all part of Goose Island’s response to Cody Parkey’s ill-fated goal at Sunday’s Wild Card game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Parkey knocked a 43-yard field goal try off the left upright in the closing seconds. The Chicago Bears lost.
Goose Island earlier this week invited “armchair kickers” who thought they could do better, to try. Anyone who made a 43-yard goal outside the brewery at 1800 W. Fulton St. on Saturday could win Super Bowl tickets, among other prizes.
Everyone went home empty-handed.
Here were some of our favorite moments: