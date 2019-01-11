Vocalist Jacquelyn Miller and Her Timeless Voice Covers Amy Winehouse!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From the timeless voice to the glamourous look straight out of Hollywood’s Golden Age, Chicagoland vocalist Jacquelyn Miller is pure Vintage — with a modern twist! She takes her audiences on a musical journey with her eclectic blend of jazz, rock n’ roll, and soul classics from the past and present.

Jacquelyn’s musical influences transcend time, ranging from legendary performers like Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald, to icons of the Silver Screen, like Judy Garland and Marilyn Monroe, to modern stars, like Adele and Amy Winehouse.

Jacquelyn’s unique musical style was cultivated from an array of musical experiences while growing up in the northwest suburbs of Chicago. She started competing in singing competitions in middle school, then went on to perform in countless theatrical productions. In high school, she performed with her choir at the Vatican and was in a nationally acclaimed vocal jazz group.

In addition to singing at retirement communities throughout the area, Jacquelyn is wowing audiences at local venues in the Chicago suburbs, including the Martini Room in Elgin, Villaggio Ristorante in Roselle, and the Chubby Bullfrog in Dundee. That list of venues grows every day as her career continues

to take off. Her’s is a performance you won’t want to miss.

Jacquelyn Miller

Saturday, Jan. 12th

Villaggio's

Roselle

facebook.com/jacquelynmillermusic