× Travel south impacted Saturday – Winter Weather Advisory for heavy snow here in effect generally south of Interstate-80

A sharp gradient of snow is expected beginning late tonight in central Illinois and southernmost portions of the Chicago area, spreading north and east over much of northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana Saturday as low pressure tracks from the Texas Panhandle east through Tennessee.

Total snowfall is forecast to range from 7-inches in central Illinois to an inch or less near the Illinois-Wisconsin border. The Heaviest snow (3 to 7-inches) will likely occur along and south of Interstate-80 where the Chicago National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory later Friday night through Saturday night (see headlined map) with snow amounts decreasing farther north – snow ending from the north and west Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Snow will likely begin in the immediate Chicago area Saturday morning with the city receiving an inch or two. Note on the map below the far-reaching extent of heavy snow. A Winter Storm Warning (pink-shaded area on the map below) is in effect calling for 6 to 9-inches of snow, beginning today in eastern Missouri and spreading east across southern portions of Illinois and Indiana tonight through Saturday and eventually into southwest Ohio. Winter Weather Advisories (in purple) generally call for 3 to 6-inches of snow).