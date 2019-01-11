Thieves steal $23K worth of Apple products from Schaumburg Target

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Three thieves stole more than $23,000 worth of Apple products from a Schaumburg Target, officials said.

The smash-and-grab burglary happened about 10:15 p.m. Thursday at the Target at 1235 E. Higgins Rd. One of the men distracted an employee, police said, while two others broke into a display cabinet.

The group got away with 25 Apple iPads (valued at $555 each) and 25 Apple Watches (valued at $400 each). The men then exited the store and fled.

Police provided three surveillance photos Friday. Each suspect is a black man in his 20s wearing dark clothing. One man was described as wearing an Army green coat.

Anyone with information should contact Schaumburg police at 847-882-3534.