Some snowfall reports across southern Illinois as of 9:30PM CST Friday evening

Snow is spreading east across southern Illinois this Friday evening. Heaviest reports detail 6 to 8-inches in and near the St. Louis, MO area – falling at a rate of 1 inch/hour.. With snow expected to continue through much of the day Saturday, snowfall along the 1-70 corridor in Missouri into southern Illinois could be well over a foot in some locations before snow ends from the west.

Following are some reports in the St. Louis area and southern Illinois between 8 and 9PM CST this evening…

Location/state/snowfall amount (inches)

Missouri:

Kirkwood,MO..7.0

Washington,MO…7.0

Manchestwer,MO…7.8

Eureka,MO…8.3

Wentzville,MO…6.0

Fenton,MO…7.0

Southern Illinois:

Waterloo, IL….6.3

Prairie Du Rocher IL….6.0

Nutwood IL….2.8

Quincy IL….3.0

Wood River, IL….4.0

Alma, IL….3.0

Lebanon….3.0

South Jacksonville, IL….2.5

Effingham, IL….1.5

Granite City, IL….5.5

Vandalia, IL….2.0

Elsah, IL….3.8

Troy, IL….4.0

Mascoutah, IL…5.0

Scott AFB, IL….4.6