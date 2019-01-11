Paul Lisnek with a recap of mayoral forum
-
Chicago Mayoral Forum: Here’s where candidates stand on the issues
-
WGN political analyst Paul Lisnek on his new book
-
Fallout from Burke charges felt in mayoral race; Council proposes reforms
-
Chicago mayoral candidates face off in 2 forums
-
Dorothy Brown may be knocked off mayoral ballot
-
-
Chicago mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green drops out of race
-
Chicago Ald. Ed Burke says he’ll seek re-election in Instagram video
-
Order of names determined for Chicago mayor primary ballot
-
Fundraiser held for families of fallen Chicago police officers
-
Petition challenges may delay start of early voting in mayoral election
-
-
Preckwinkle drops challenge to Lightfoot’s mayoral petitions
-
Queen, with Adam Lambert, to launch tour, including Chicago date
-
Early vote ballots for mayoral race may be delayed by petition challenges