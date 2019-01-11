Mr. Fix It: Using lighting to protect your home
Mr. Fix It: Using lighting to protect your home
-
Mr. Fix It: How to get the most out of your smart device at home
-
Mr. Fix It with tips for preparing your home for Thanksgiving
-
Mr. Fix It’s New Year’s resolutions for your home
-
Mr. Fix It with cool products for your home
-
Mr. Fix It with some tips to keep spiders out of your home
-
-
Mr. Fix It with products to rodent-proof your home
-
Mr. Fix It shows how to reduce cold weather drafts in your home
-
Mr. Fix It with gift ideas for the handy person in your life
-
Mr. Fix It’s tips for unclogging your toilet
-
Mr. Fix It gears up for the next winter storm
-
-
Midday Fix: DIY garden potting party and tips on making your centerpiece last from Thanksgiving throughout the holiday season
-
Mr. Fix It with last minute gift ideas
-
Mr. Fix It with tips for holiday decorating