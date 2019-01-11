Move over Cheetos – Flamin’ Hot Doritos are here

The rumors are true. Flamin’ Hot Doritos are happening.

Business Insider reports Frito-Lay announced Thursday it would now be making Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho.

It was consumer demand that prompted Frito-Lay to fire up the flames.

Spicy food is a rapidly growing segment in the food industry, especially among our younger fans. There’s incredible demand for our spicier Doritos flavors, so we wanted to offer another variety in Flamin’ Hot Nacho that we think will be a huge hit.

Chew Boom reports Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho can be found at retailers nationwide in 9.75-oz. bags for a suggested price of $4.29 and 3.125-oz. bags for a suggested price of $1.89.

Doritos had a few mentions of the Flamin’ Hot flavor on their social media accounts, including a several retweets of Twitter users asking for this flavor from years ago.