CHICAGO — A 19-year-old man was fatally shot in Austin on Friday night, police said.

The man was walking in an alley in the 5000 block of West Concord Place about 8 p.m. Friday when someone approached and shot him in the face, according to the Chicago Police Department. The gunman then ran away, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

No one was in custody. Detectives are investigating.