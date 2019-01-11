Lunchbreak: Steak Frites and a Knife & Fork Cobb Salad

Posted 12:10 PM, January 11, 2019, by

Brian Wright, Executive Chef at Doc B’s

Chicago (Gold Coast):

100 E Walton St, Chicago, IL 60611

312-626-1300

Chicago (River North):

55 E Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611

312-999-9300

https://docbsfreshkitchen.com/

https://www.docbsrestaurant.com/

Recipes:

STEAK FRITES

 

Ingredients:

  • 10 oz flat iron steak
  • 2 TBSP of sea salt
  • 1 1⁄2 oz chimichurri sauce

 

Chimichurri Sauce:

Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl

  • 2 cups canola oil
  • 3⁄4 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 3⁄4 cup lime juice
  • 3 cups minced parsley
  • 3⁄4 cup minced garlic
  • 1⁄2 cup minced cilantro
  • 1⁄2 cup diced red onion
  • 1 TBSP salt
  • 1 TBSP pepper

 

Cooking Method:

  1. Season both sides of the flat iron with sea salt.
  2. Allow steak to sit for 30 minutes at room temperature.
  3. Preheat the grill to medium-high temperature
  4. Cook steak for 3 minutes on one side.
  5. Flip the steak.
  6. Cook the steak for 3 minutes on the other side.
  7. Move steak to cooler part of the grill and continue to cook until the desired temperature is achieved.
  8. Top with chimichurri sauce.

 

KNIFE & FORK COBB SALAD

 

Ingredients:

  • 5 oz crispy chicken breast (panko and parmigiano regianno crust)
  • 3 cups of mixed field greens of your choice
  • 2 TBSP chopped hard boiled egg
  • 2 TBSP of bacon crumbles
  • 2 TBSP of blue cheese
  • 1⁄4 of an avocado (cut into three pieces)
  • 3 campari tomato halves
  • 3 cornbread croutons
  • 4 TBSP your favorite creamy vinaigrette (we make ours in house)
  • 2 TBSP your favorite honey mustard (we make ours in house)

 

Crispy Chicken Breast:

  • 5 oz boneless skinless chicken breast
  • 2 cups of flour
  • 1⁄4 cup of milk
  • 2eggs
  • 1 quart panko breadcrumbs
  • 1 cup parmigiano-reggiano

 

Cooking Method:

 

  1. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs and milk.
  2. In a separate mixing bowl, combine the parmigiano-reggiano and panko breadcrumbs and set aside.
  3. Season the chicken breast with salt and pepper.
  4. Coat the seasoned chicken breast in the flour (in a separate bowl), shaking off the excess.
  5. Dip the chicken breast in the egg mixture.
  6. Dip the chicken breast in the panko and parmigiano mixture, pressing firmly to create a thick, even coating.
  7. Fry at 300 degrees for 5 minutes

 