Lunchbreak: Steak Frites and a Knife & Fork Cobb Salad
Brian Wright, Executive Chef at Doc B’s
Chicago (Gold Coast):
100 E Walton St, Chicago, IL 60611
312-626-1300
Chicago (River North):
55 E Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611
312-999-9300
https://docbsfreshkitchen.com/
https://www.docbsrestaurant.com/
Recipes:
STEAK FRITES
Ingredients:
- 10 oz flat iron steak
- 2 TBSP of sea salt
- 1 1⁄2 oz chimichurri sauce
Chimichurri Sauce:
Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl
- 2 cups canola oil
- 3⁄4 cup apple cider vinegar
- 3⁄4 cup lime juice
- 3 cups minced parsley
- 3⁄4 cup minced garlic
- 1⁄2 cup minced cilantro
- 1⁄2 cup diced red onion
- 1 TBSP salt
- 1 TBSP pepper
Cooking Method:
- Season both sides of the flat iron with sea salt.
- Allow steak to sit for 30 minutes at room temperature.
- Preheat the grill to medium-high temperature
- Cook steak for 3 minutes on one side.
- Flip the steak.
- Cook the steak for 3 minutes on the other side.
- Move steak to cooler part of the grill and continue to cook until the desired temperature is achieved.
- Top with chimichurri sauce.
KNIFE & FORK COBB SALAD
Ingredients:
- 5 oz crispy chicken breast (panko and parmigiano regianno crust)
- 3 cups of mixed field greens of your choice
- 2 TBSP chopped hard boiled egg
- 2 TBSP of bacon crumbles
- 2 TBSP of blue cheese
- 1⁄4 of an avocado (cut into three pieces)
- 3 campari tomato halves
- 3 cornbread croutons
- 4 TBSP your favorite creamy vinaigrette (we make ours in house)
- 2 TBSP your favorite honey mustard (we make ours in house)
Crispy Chicken Breast:
- 5 oz boneless skinless chicken breast
- 2 cups of flour
- 1⁄4 cup of milk
- 2eggs
- 1 quart panko breadcrumbs
- 1 cup parmigiano-reggiano
Cooking Method:
- In a mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs and milk.
- In a separate mixing bowl, combine the parmigiano-reggiano and panko breadcrumbs and set aside.
- Season the chicken breast with salt and pepper.
- Coat the seasoned chicken breast in the flour (in a separate bowl), shaking off the excess.
- Dip the chicken breast in the egg mixture.
- Dip the chicken breast in the panko and parmigiano mixture, pressing firmly to create a thick, even coating.
- Fry at 300 degrees for 5 minutes