Loud student basketball fan quieted by Northwestern official

EVANSTON, Ill. — The Northwestern University student leader who has earned the nickname “The Shrieker” for her screams during basketball games has been quieted.

The high-pitched wails of Emily Harriott had drawn complaints from both fans in the stands and television and radio broadcasters.

Harriott attended the Wildcats losing efforts Wednesday against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Welsh-Ryan Arena. She says it was “different,” and more accurately, “quieter.”

It was after Sunday’s game against Illinois that Northwestern officials asked the president of Northwestern Wildside, the official student section, to lower her voice.

Harriott told the Chicago Tribune she was caught off guard by the request from Heather Obering, the athletic department’s director of marketing.

Harriott says despite being required to lower her voice she will continue to attend games and cheer on the Wildcats.