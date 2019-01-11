× Illinois Domestic Violence Hotline could fall victim to shutdown

CHICAGO — Victims of domestic violence may find themselves without help. The domestic violence hotline may go silent due to the government shutdown.

Counselors at the call center refer victims of abuse to local shelters, counseling centers and legal advocates.

It’s mostly funded through a Victims of Crime Act, that is administered through the Justice Department.

Those funds remain on hold, as long as furloughed Justice Department employees aren’t working.

The Illinois Domestic Violence Hotline is running on reserves, but funding will run dry in less than a month.

The hotline took nearly 25,000 calls last year and 50 people in crisis call on average every day.