Cody Parkey named ‘Most Honorable Player’ by TODAY Show

NEW YORK – Bears fans haven’t heard the last of Cody Parkey.

Parkey went on the TODAY Show Friday to discuss his now famous botched potential game-winning field goal against the Eagles.

The interview was billed as an exclusive despite the fact he talked at length to reporters following the game Sunday night.

The reason for the encore explanation of his heartbreaking tipped kick?

“The kind of person that you are and everything you did after,” remarked Savannah Guthrie, who called Parkey the MHP – Most Honorable Player.

“As a kicker, you live for those moments,” explained Parkey. “I was three for three before that. I had a lot of confidence going into that kick. I went out there. My long snapper and holder did a great job. I saw the wind moving a little bit. I said, ‘alright this is where I’m going to play it.’ I didn’t know it was tipped or anything. I just went down. I thought I hit a pretty good kick. It felt good off my foot. Looking up, I saw it hit the upright and then the crossbar. I was like, ‘surely it will go in.’ Unfortunately it bounced towards me. Obviously, I’m disappointed that I let the fans, my teammates, and the whole organization down. But, I’ll continue to keep my head held high because football is what I do, it’s not who I am.”

Parkey said he hasn’t been on social media lately, where Bears fans have been sounding off.

“A lot of good can come from it and a lot of bad can come from it. At the same time, I’ve got a lot of positive messages. I feel worse than anybody about missing that kick because I wanted to make it more than anybody. But, at the end of the day I’m going to keep holding my head high. When things aren’t going my way, I’m going to continue to think positive and keep swinging.”