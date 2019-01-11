City of Chicago to ask judge for permission to enter R. Kelly’s studio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A judge will hear arguments Friday on an emergency motion filed by city attorneys seeking access to R. Kelly's Near West Side studio.

They believe the space was illegally converted into a recording studio, and possibly a residence.

Inspectors couldn’t get into the building in the 200 block of North Justine Street Wednesday. That’s the same day someone called 311 anonymously to report people are living there as well. The property is only zoned for commercial use.

In a separate case, the building owner is trying evict Kelly for not paying rent.

The judge in that case this week ordered Kelly to pay $167,000 to Midwest Commercial Funding, LLC.

The warehouse is featured in the Lifetime docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly,” which examines decades-long allegations that Kelly sexually abused teen girls at his Chicago and Atlanta properties.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx asked potential victims to come forward after reports Georgia prosecutors opened a criminal probe in response to the series. At least two women have contacted Foxx’s office.

In 2008, a Cook County jury acquitted Kelly of child porn charges. Prosecutors accused Kelly of filming himself having sex with a girl believed to be as you as 13. Kelly denied any wrongdoing.

Lawyers for the city, Kelly, and building owner will appear before the judge at 11 a.m. Friday at the Daley Center. It’s unclear when she will rule.