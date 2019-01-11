Child killed when thrown from car in crash on Lower Wacker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – A child was killed after she was thrown from a car during a crash in downtown Chicago Friday.

Police said a Mazda 3 was driving on Lower Wacker Drive around 1 a.m. when the driver attempted to make a U-turn. The Mazda clipped an Acura MDX that was traveling eastbound.

The Mazda then hit a wall causing the girl, who appeared to be around 3-years-old to be ejected from the vehicle.

The child was not in a safety seat.

Two other people in the Mazda, a man and a woman both 29-years-old, were taken to the hospital and are in critical condition.

The identities have not been released.