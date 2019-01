CHICAGO – Chicago police said Thursday a reported kidnapping and robbery of a DePaul student is unfounded.

On Wednesday, DePaul campus officials and Chicago police said a 19-year-old student reported he was kidnapped near the McDonald’s on campus, taken to another location and robbed.

Thursday, police announced that detectives “determined this was not a kidnapping and the victim was not robbed.”

Case Update on alleged kidnapping in 19th District @ChicagoCaps19 – During their investigation, #ChicagoPolice Detectives determined this was not a kidnapping and the victim was not robbed in the 19 District or near De Paul University. This also was not a random incident.. pic.twitter.com/RD13hcuGkW — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 11, 2019