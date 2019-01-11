× Blackhawks Game Notes For Saturday vs. Las Vegas

* The Golden Knights are undefeated (5-0-0) in five games against the Blackhawks, the only franchise to which they have yet to lose. Vegas has outscored Chicago 5-0 in the first period of their two meetings this season. The Golden Knights went on to win 8-3 in the game at Chicago earlier this season.

* The Golden Knights fell to the Sharks at home on Thursday, 3-2, snapping a streak of 10 games with at least a point earned and a streak of seven games allowing two goals or fewer, the latter is the longest streak in franchise history.

* The Blackhawks lost at home to the Predators on Wednesday, 4-3 in overtime. Chicago has scored more than three goals at home just five times this season, tied with the New York teams for fewest in the league. The Blackhawks’ eight wins through 23 home games is their fewest since 2003-04 (eight).

* Jon Merrill scored his first goal of the season in the loss to the Sharks. He now has exactly one goal in each of his last four seasons despite playing in 25 or more games in each season.

* Patrick Kane had two assists in the loss to the Predators, his third straight multi-point game (1g, 6a). The six assists in a three-game span marked his most since a three-game span in January 2017 (six assists). Kane’s most assists in a four-game span is eight (December 2013).