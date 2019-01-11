Bears name Chuck Pagano defensive coordinator

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The search for Vic Fangio’s replacement is over. Matt Nagy named Chuck Pagano the Bears new defensive coordinator Friday night.

“We are excited to add Chuck to our staff as defensive coordinator,” Nagy noted. “He has successful experience at many different levels in this league and he is a great teacher with an aggressive mentality that fits our style of football. He is a man of high character and has a passion for the game that will no doubt add to the culture we have already started building at Halas Hall.”

Pagano spent six seasons in Indianapolis as head coach, leading the Colts to a 53-43 regular-season record, two AFC South Championships, and three consecutive playoff appearances.

The Boulder, Colorado native has been a defensive coordinator once before with the Baltimore Ravens. Pagano’s unit finished third in the NFL in total defense, second against the run and fourth against the pass on their way to an appearance in the AFC Championship Game. The Ravens also led the league in forced fumbles and had the third-most sacks in the NFL.