Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Allstate Arena will host 81 of the world's top rodeo athletes, who will compete for one night only in the Windy City Roundup on Friday, January 11th prior to two days of action-packed bull riding with Professional Bull Riders and the Chicago invitational on Saturday, January 12th and Sunday, January 13th.

Allstate Arena:

6920 Mannheim Rd.

Rosemont, IL 60018

rosemont.com/allstate