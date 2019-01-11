21-year-old arrested in kidnapping of Jayme Closs, murdering her parents

BARRON, Wis. — Authorities say they have jailed a 21-year-old man on kidnapping and homicide charges in the October killing of a Wisconsin couple and abduction of their teen daughter, who was found alive.

Douglas County Sheriff Thomas Dalbec said at a news conference Friday that Jake Thomas Patterson was arrested Thursday after Jayme Closs was found near Gordon, where Patterson lives.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says investigators believe Patterson killed Jayme’s parents because he wanted to abduct her, and that Patterson “took many steps to hide his identity.”

On Thursday, Closs walked away from a cabin where she had been held. Dalbec says Patterson was arrested based on a description of his vehicle that Jayme was able to provide.

Jayme approached a woman out walking her dog in a neighborhood, who notified a neighbor who called 911.