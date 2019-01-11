× 1 dead, 1 wounded in West Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO — One man is dead and another in critical condition after a Friday night shooting in West Garfield Park, police said.

The victims were sitting in a parked car in the 100 block of South Kildare Avenue about 8:25 p.m. Friday when a black sedan pulled up and someone inside opened fire, according to the Chicago Police Department.

A 35-year-old man was shot in his chest and neck and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Another 35-year-old man was shot in his hip and groin, police said. He was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

No one was in custody.

Detectives are investigating.