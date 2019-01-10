You can now adopt pups that are deemed too “nice” for government work

According to Insider, you can now adopt a pup that’s been dropped for their respected government program, including nervousness, lack of drive and a personality that doesn’t fit the gig. Leave it to the government to have a reason for failure for being too ‘nice’ of a temperament.

Other programs have been adopted across the industry, the TSA has an adoption program for its drug-sniffing dogs who failed the requirements for the graduation ceremony.