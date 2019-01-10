× Winter Storm Watch for heavy snow downstate Illinois/southern Indiana Friday night and Saturday

For those anticipating travel south this weekend pay close attention to a developing heavy snow situation that looks to involve primarily southern and central portions of Illinois and Indiana Friday night and Saturday. A Winter Storm Watch (blue-shaded area on the headlined map) has been issued for the southern half of Illinois and eastern Missouri calling for 4 to 8-inches of snow beginning Friday evening with heaviest snowfall later Friday night into Saturday morning. A similar Watch may be issued for the southern half of Indiana before too long. Snow should be diminishing from the west in Illinois Saturday night and Indiana Sunday.

The Chicago area will be situated on the northern periphery of the developing storm system with several inches of snow possible south of Interstate-80, tailing off the farther north you go to perhaps just a trace along the Illinois-Wisconsin state line. Because very dry air is situated over our area, it will take some time for the snow to gradually saturate the air enough to reach the ground – delaying arrival of the snow here.

The center of low pressure will move east out of the Texas Panhandle Friday, tracking over the Tennessee Valley Saturday-Saturday night, associated precipitation ending from the west, as the storm system moves east. A synoptic map showing the forecast storm and associated precipitation Saturday morning is displayed below. The dark-blue shaded area is where snowfall is anticipated to be falling.