Winter returns to Chicago with windchill, potential for snow

After starting the week with 50 degree temps, winter has made a comeback.

The Chicago area woke up to single-digit wind chills Thursday and temps in the teens.

Single digit wind chills were felt around Chicagoland.

5-10 mph in the afternoon and temperatures in the upper 20s will help to improve the windchill.

Calm winds Friday morning will lead to little to no wind-chill factor.

Saturday snow potential may start as early as late Friday night. Snow will linger through much of Saturday with a couple inches of accumulation possible. There should be lesser amounts north of the city and higher amounts south.

