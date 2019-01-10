The Buddy Guy Way: Blues legend shares memories, lessons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — One of the world’s greatest blues guitarists is back home in Chicago this month performing at his namesake club on the Near South Side.

Buddy Guy plays his club most every night each January before a packed house.

Sweet home Chicago may be the place where Guy made his mark in the gritty grind of blues, but it all began in the small town of Lettsworth, Louisiana for the seven-time Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee.

Hundreds gathered at a spot along Louisiana Highway 418, not far from Guy’s birthplace, for a ceremony declaring December 8th “Buddy Guy Day.” The stretch of highway was renamed “Buddy Guy Way.”

Recently, WGN's Steve Sanders joined Guy for a visit to the remote part of Louisiana where he was honored. From Louisiana to Chicago, Guy shared memories and lessons of his 82 years.

Sanders first met Buddy in 1990 while interviewing him on the tragic death of his dear friend Stevie Ray Vaughan in a helicopter crash.