Single-digit winds chills for the second straight morning Chicago area-wide this Thursday morning

With the center of cold high pressure directly overhead and light northerly winds temperatures dropped into the teens with single-digit wind chills area-wide this Thursday morning. Lowest airport temperatures were 12-degrees at Freeport and 13-degrees at Schaumburg. Coldest wind chill of zero was recorded at Chicago’s official observing site at O’Hare International Airport where the low temperature was 14-degrees. Several other airports registered 1-degree wind chills.

Following is a list of lowest temperatures and wind chills at area airports…

Location low temp and wind chill

Lansing…15/4

Romeoville/Lewis Univ…14/1

Sterling/Rock Falls…15/5

Peru/Ottawa…14/4

Pontiac…15/6

Freeport…12/1

Morris/Washburn…14/7

Waukegan…14/2

DeKalb…14/1

Kankakee…15/5

Schaumburg…13/M

Joliet…16/5

Rockford…14/1

Midway…15/2

Aurora/Sugar Grove…14/1

DuPage/West Chicago…14/1

Palwaukee/Wheeling…15/5

O’Hare…14/0

Rochelle…14/3

Northwest Indiana

Michigan City…23/M

Rensselaer…18/7

Valparaiso…20/6

Gary…19/4

Wisconsin

Kenosha…14/1

Burlington…9/-3

Milwaukee…15/2

Janesville…14/5