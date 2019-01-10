Single-digit winds chills for the second straight morning Chicago area-wide this Thursday morning
With the center of cold high pressure directly overhead and light northerly winds temperatures dropped into the teens with single-digit wind chills area-wide this Thursday morning. Lowest airport temperatures were 12-degrees at Freeport and 13-degrees at Schaumburg. Coldest wind chill of zero was recorded at Chicago’s official observing site at O’Hare International Airport where the low temperature was 14-degrees. Several other airports registered 1-degree wind chills.
Following is a list of lowest temperatures and wind chills at area airports…
Location low temp and wind chill
Lansing…15/4
Romeoville/Lewis Univ…14/1
Sterling/Rock Falls…15/5
Peru/Ottawa…14/4
Pontiac…15/6
Freeport…12/1
Morris/Washburn…14/7
Waukegan…14/2
DeKalb…14/1
Kankakee…15/5
Schaumburg…13/M
Joliet…16/5
Rockford…14/1
Midway…15/2
Aurora/Sugar Grove…14/1
DuPage/West Chicago…14/1
Palwaukee/Wheeling…15/5
O’Hare…14/0
Rochelle…14/3
Northwest Indiana
Michigan City…23/M
Rensselaer…18/7
Valparaiso…20/6
Gary…19/4
Wisconsin
Kenosha…14/1
Burlington…9/-3
Milwaukee…15/2
Janesville…14/5