Ryan Glasspiegel discusses the NFL Playoffs on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - While Bears' fans may not want to talk about it, there are still a number of playoff games left in this NFL season.

Yet the painful loss on Sunday - especially the way it ended - remains a major talking point in the world of sports. Cody Parkey, who missed/had blocked the last-second field goal against the Eagles, is going on the "Today" show on NBC Sunday to discuss the ill-fated moment.

All of those topics, and the Packers' new head coach, were part of Ryan Glasspiegel of The Big Lead's discussion on Sports Feed Thursday with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

You can watch Ryan's full discussion in the video above or below.