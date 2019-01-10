Over $750K worth of seized marijuana leads to charges for Chicago man

CHICAGO — A Chicago man has been charged after police seized over $750,000 worth of marijuana.

Omar Cano, 41, faces two felony counts of possession of cannabis.

Police say Cano was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 9200 block of South Saginaw Avenue as part of a narcotics investigation. He was found in possession of 1,500 grams of suspected marijuana, which has an estimated street value of $24,000.

Police recovered an additional 46,658 grams of suspected marijuana while executing a search warrant of Cano’s residence. This amount of drugs has an estimated street value of $746,528.

Cano was expected to appear in bond court Thursday.