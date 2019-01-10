Ohio couple dies hours apart

ZANESVILLE, OH — A couple in Ohio died within hours of each other on Christmas Day.

Paul and Janet Brown were married nearly 63 years. Both were 82 years old.

He worked as a meat merchandiser, setting up grocery store butcher shops. Janet raised their four children and later worked as a school bus driver.

But mostly, they were known for their love for each other.

After they retired, they spent several years traveling the country in a travel trailer.

In later years, they lived in a nursing home, visiting each other between rooms.

But Janet developed dementia and Paul was not in good health himself.

And on Christmas morning, Paul died. His children say his wife, Janet joined him just hours later.