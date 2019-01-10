× Missing woman with autism found unresponsive near Bristol

BRISTOL Ill. — A massive search by several police departments in Kendall County found a 37-year -old woman with autism five hours after she was reported missing.

The woman, identified only as “Wendy,” was found around midnight near Bristol, Illinois.

Searchers discovered her unresponsive in a creek east of Willow Lane and north of Galena Road.

Rescuers immediately began CPR on her and she was taken to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Department’s drone and a Chicago Police helicopter assisted in the search.