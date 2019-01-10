Chicago mayoral forum on WGN-TV at 7PM tonight

Midday Fix: Peppermint Mocha Hot Chocolate Coffee

Posted 11:00 AM, January 10, 2019

Brewpoint Coffee Co-founders Melissa Villanueva and Angelo Sepulveda

Brewpoint Coffee

  • Founders location: 124 W. Park Ave., Elmhurst IL
  • Workshop and Roastery: 617 N. York., Elmhurst IL
  • Lexicon Café: 125 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst IL

www.Brewpointcoffee.com

Recipe:

PEPPERMINT MOCHA HOT CHOCOLATE COFFEE

Brew French Press Coffee

  • Measure out 7 table spoons of ground coffee. If you have a scale at home, weigh 40 grams of coffee.
  • Pre-warm French Press, this helps maintain temperature while brewing
  • Boil 3 cups of water
  • Add the 7 tablespoons of coffee to French Press
  • Fill up the French Press halfway to the top, make sure there are no dry grounds.
  • Start and set the timer to 4 minutes immediately
  • Place lid on the French Press and do not press down on the plunger.
  • Allow coffee to brew for four minutes and then push the press plunger all the way down.

 

Peppermint Mocha Recipe

  • 12oz of the French press brewed coffee
  • 3 oz of vanilla creamer
  • 2 table spoons of Ghirardelli’s hot cocoa mix
  • 2 table spoons of crushed peppermint candy
  • Mix hot cocoa and crushed peppermint candy into hot coffee
  • Stir
  • Add vanilla creamer
  • Stir
  • Add whipped cream and candy cane topping