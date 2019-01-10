Midday Fix: Peppermint Mocha Hot Chocolate Coffee
Brewpoint Coffee Co-founders Melissa Villanueva and Angelo Sepulveda
Brewpoint Coffee
- Founders location: 124 W. Park Ave., Elmhurst IL
- Workshop and Roastery: 617 N. York., Elmhurst IL
- Lexicon Café: 125 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst IL
Recipe:
PEPPERMINT MOCHA HOT CHOCOLATE COFFEE
Brew French Press Coffee
- Measure out 7 table spoons of ground coffee. If you have a scale at home, weigh 40 grams of coffee.
- Pre-warm French Press, this helps maintain temperature while brewing
- Boil 3 cups of water
- Add the 7 tablespoons of coffee to French Press
- Fill up the French Press halfway to the top, make sure there are no dry grounds.
- Start and set the timer to 4 minutes immediately
- Place lid on the French Press and do not press down on the plunger.
- Allow coffee to brew for four minutes and then push the press plunger all the way down.
Peppermint Mocha Recipe
- 12oz of the French press brewed coffee
- 3 oz of vanilla creamer
- 2 table spoons of Ghirardelli’s hot cocoa mix
- 2 table spoons of crushed peppermint candy
- Mix hot cocoa and crushed peppermint candy into hot coffee
- Stir
- Add vanilla creamer
- Stir
- Add whipped cream and candy cane topping