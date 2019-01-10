Mexican Jalapeno Peanut M&M’s? Yup

This will change Halloween and late-night snacking forever. A Mexican Jalapeno Peanut M&M’s flavor is coming to a store near you in 2019. Yes, you read that right, Jalapeno Peanut M&M’s.
@mmschocolate is set to release THREE new flavors of peanut M&M's in 2019. -Thai Coconut Peanut -Mexican Jalapeño Peanut -English Toffee Peanut
We’re not sure if this is amazing or terrifying? According to Best Products, it’s one of three new flavors hitting store shelves this year. New flavors include English Toffee Peanut and Thai Coconut Peanut, all in the peanut selection only.
The next M&M's vote is for "Internationally Inspired Flavors." The one flavor circulating the interwebs right now is Mexican Jalapeño Peanut. The other two are English Toffee Peanut and Thai Coconut Peanut!
The three new flavors are part of the “internationally inspired flavors.” The Jalapeno Peanut M&M’s packs will have dressed up in yellow to go along with each of them.