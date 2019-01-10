× Lunchbreak: Shrimp in fiery chipotle tequila sauce

Michael Hultquist, author of The Spicy Food Lovers’ Cookbook

https://www.chilipeppermadness.com/

The Spicy Food Lovers’ Cookbook: Fiery, No-Fuss Meals

https://www.amazon.com/Spicy-Food-Lovers-Cookbook-No-Fuss/dp/1624146392/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=

Recipe:

SHRIMP IN FIERY CHIPOTLE-TEQUILA SAUCE

This sauce is tangy and deeply flavored from the combination of chipotle sauce and tequila, but also fiery from the addition of serrano peppers, with a buttery finish. Serve it with crusty bread to sop up the extra sauce. If you can’t find chipotle sauce, substitute a can of chipotles in adobo sauce that has been processed in a food processor. Beware. It is quite addictive.

PREP TIME: 10 minutes

COOKING TIME: 20 to 30 minutes

SERVES: 4

HEAT LEVEL: Hot

FOR THE SAUCE

1 tbsp (15 ml) olive oil

3 serrano peppers, chopped

4 cloves garlic, chopped

1 stick butter (use only half a stick for a less buttery sauce)

2 (7-oz [198-g]) cans chipotle sauce

3 oz (90 ml) white tequila

4 tbsp (80 g) honey

FOR THE SHRIMP

1½ lbs (681 g) shrimp, peeled and deveined

White rice, crusty bread and lime slices, for serving

In a large pan, heat the oil to medium heat. Add the serrano peppers and cook for a couple of minutes to soften them up. Add in the garlic and give it a quick stir. Cook for about a minute, or until fragrant.

Add the butter and swirl it until it melts, then stir in the chipotle sauce, tequila and honey. Reduce

the heat and let it simmer for about 10 to 15 minutes to allow the flavors to meld a bit.

Add the shrimp and stir, making sure all the shrimp are covered with the sauce. Simmer for 10 to

15 minutes, or until the shrimp are cooked through, yet firm.

Serve in bowls over white rice and a side of crusty bread. Squeeze a bit of lime juice over each dish for a fresh pop of citrus.

HOT TIP: Instead of rice, try serving the shrimp on tortillas with avocado slices and fresh roasted chilies.

TWEAK THE HEAT: If you’d like to tame the heat, halve the amount of serrano peppers or substitute them with jalapeño peppers. For a bit more heat, add in your favorite hot peppers, such as habanero or even ghost pepper, for a truly fired-up recipe.