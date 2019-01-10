× Injury will keep Bears linebacker Khalil Mack out of the Pro Bowl

LAKE FOREST – For Bears fans hoping to have something to look forward to in the immediate future after a painful loss to the Eagles may have looked to the annual NFL All-Star game.

Again, just something small to look forward to. The Pro Bowl doesn’t usually fire fans up too much, but at least they could see a few players on the field again.

But even that got a blow today for fans of the orange and blue.

Today linebacker Khalil Mack pulled out of the Pro Bowl due to an injury, the NFL announced Thursday and put Giants linebacker Olivier Vernon into his spot. It was the fourth time that Mack was selected to the game and that came after a dominating first season with the Bears.

Starting with a strip sack, interception touchdown performance on Sunday Night Football in Week 1 against the Packers, Mack proved to be the most dangerous player on the Bears’ defense. He was named NFL Defensive Player of the Month in September after four-straight games with a strip sack, and he’d finish the year with a 12 1/2 quarterback takedowns and a career-high six forced fumbles.