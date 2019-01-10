Dorothy Brown may be knocked off mayoral ballot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A report from the Board of Elections showed that Dorothy Brown could be knocked off the mayoral ballot because she does not have enough valid petition signatures.

To get on the Chicago mayoral ballot, a candidate needs to have 12,500 signatures. One petition summary report from the Board of Elections showed that the Cook County Circuit Court Clerk is more than 1,100 signatures short.

Brown said the numbers don’t add up, and she’s calling for a criminal investigation. She said she’s confident she’ll make the mayoral ballot.

“The machine politics they know that I’m independent. They want to maintain that stranglehold on the City of Chicago,” she said.

Brown said this week the number of objections against her suddenly rose and rulings in her favor have dropped. She blamed machine politics and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle because the city and the county use the same petition challenge technology.

“They should have restricted access to the county for being able to make any changes to the city of Chicago’s petition challenge system and so that's a problem,” she said.

Jim Allen, Chicago Board of Elections spokesperson said 1,100 is a lot of affidavits and a lot of sworn testimony to try to overcome, and said it was a steep climb.

Allen said Brown’s allegations are provably false.

“It’s been a very transparent process from beginning to end,” he said. “The objection has not changed has not been amended in any way shape or form so we stand by the recommendations that will be coming out of this.”

Brown’s signatures are being challenged by Preckwinkle and Willie Wilson. Status hearings for those cases are scheduled for Friday.