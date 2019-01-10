Chicago mayoral candidates to make their case in forum tonight on WGN

Watch the Mayoral Forum live in the player above starting at 7 p.m. on January 10

Tune in live on TV and online as candidates running for Mayor of Chicago take the stage Thursday evening during a mayoral forum at Steinmetz College Prep on the Far Northwest Side.

Starting Thursday at 7 p.m., the forum will be simulcast on CLTV and WGN-TV, and streamed live on wgntv.com and WGN’s Facebook Page. Hosted by Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th Ward), the forum will be moderated by WGN’s Tahman Bradley and Lourdes Duarte, and focus on the wide range of issues facing the city.

Each of the following candidates is expected to participate. You can click on their names to read their full bios ahead of or during the debate.

Dorothy Brown – Gery Chico – Bill Daley – Amara Enyia – Bob Fioretti – John Kozlar – Lori Lightfoot – Garry McCarthy – Susana Mendoza – Toni Preckwinkle – Matthew Roney – Neal Sales Griffin – Paul Vallas – Willie Wilson