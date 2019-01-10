× Bulls can’t keep up with the Trail Blazers to start their West Coast road trip

PORTLAND – If they were hoping to start off their West Coast road trip strong, they were going to have to find a way to either slow down the Blazers or try to outscore them.

That’s usually the case against teams in the Western Conference who usually have no issue putting up offense. Portland faced the Bulls on Wednesday averaging over 111 points per game and hadn’t been held under 100 points since December 26th – seven games ago enter Wednesday.

Their offense didn’t slow down when the Blazers hosted Jim Boylen’s team at the Moda Center and the Bulls’ offense wasn’t quite able to keep up.

Portland shot 56.6 percent from the floor and finally pulled away from Chicago late in the third quarter en route to a 124-112 win that dropped the Bulls to 10-31 on the season and just 5-15 on the road.

C.J. McCollum led all scorers with 24 points while four other Blazers reached double digits. Wendell Carter Jr. led the Bulls with 22 as six scorers got into double figures – Zach Lavine (18), Bobby Portis (15), Kris Dunn (15), Antonio Blakeney (12), and Lauri Markkanen (10). Those players kept the Bulls in striking distance for a decent amount of the game, and Portis’ hoop with 4:21 to go in the third quarter got Portland’s lead down to three.

But the Blazers were in control the rest of the quarter and Seth Curry’s three-pointer with 27 seconds put them up by ten.

The Bulls had no answer in the fourth quarter as their five-game Western Conference road swing got off to a slow start.