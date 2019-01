× Alderman Ricardo Munoz enters rehab

CHICAGO — Alderman Ricardo Munoz has entered rehab in Indiana for alcohol use.

The Chicago Tribune reports the 22nd Ward alderman will be there for four weeks.

Munoz is charged with domestic battery after a New Year’s Eve incident with his wife.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

He released a statement saying his staff is serving the ward.

All four candidates hoping to succeed Munoz are calling for him to step down.