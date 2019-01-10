4 people injured after Avalon Park crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Four people were injured after a crash in the city's Avalon Park neighborhood.

The crash happened at 83rd Street and Dorchester Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening. Witnesses said a yellow Chevrolet cavalier was speeding down 83rd Street. There were reports that the car was being chased. Police have not confirmed that information.

Police said the driver lost control and the car ended up wrapped around a utility pole. Crews had to extricate people trapped inside under the power lines. ComEd cut power to the area for safety.

A woman who was driving was the most seriously injured. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. An adult man and two children, believed to be a 4-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy, were stabilized.

The investigation is ongoing.