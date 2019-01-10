2 people shot in Hyde Park, nearby schools on lockdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Two men were shot in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon, causing two nearby schools to go on lockdown.

Police said a 54-year-old man was standing on the 5000 block of South Drexel Avenue around 3:00 p.m. when a vehicle approached and someone fired shots. He was shot in the head. A 22-year-old man was found with a gunshot to his thigh, police said.

The two were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. They were stabilized and are expected to survive.

Reavis Elementary Math & Science Special School and Walter H. Dyett High School for the Arts were both placed on lockdown.

No one was taken into custody.

No further information was available.