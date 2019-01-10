× 1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at in Griffith, Ind.

GRIFFITH, Ind. – One person was killed and a second person wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex in northwest Indiana.

Police were called to the Parkwest apartment complex in the 1800 block of North Arbogast Street around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

One of the victim’s attempted to drive to a hospital but crashed the vehicle in the parking lot of a strip mall.

Both victims were later taken to the hospital, where Alayna Ortiz, 18. later died.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known.