× When it comes to wine consumption, Illinois takes the crown in the Midwest

ILLINOIS — According to VinePair, Illinois ranks 5th in the Nation in wine consumption taking in about 35,000 gallons of wine per year. That tops all other states in the Midwest.

Illinois trails the leader of the free world in wine consumption, California, with an astounding 148,000 gallons plus per year.

It’s no surprise really, seeing how California’s population of 39 million wine starved residents is nearly 70 times larger than that of Wyoming, the state that drank the least amount of wine.

Fun fact: California is responsible for 86 percent of the entire American total output of wine. (Perks of growing some of the best wine in the world in your state I suppose)

Per capita, wine consumption is the biggest in Idaho, followed by DC, New Hampshire, New Mexico and Vermont.