WGN political analyst on Trump’s speech, Democrats’ response
-
Trump Foundation reaches deal to dissolve amid lawsuit
-
President Trump tweets support for Patti Blagojevich as husband seeks clemency
-
Democrats seize House control, but Trump’s GOP holds Senate
-
Trump, Democrats play the blame game in 2nd shutdown weekend
-
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke resigns amid federal investigations
-
-
Record number of women elected to the House
-
Illinois Democrats sweep statewide races, flip 2 House seats
-
Trump to visit a Pittsburgh scarred by violence at synagogue
-
President and first lady make surprise visit to Iraq
-
No signs of a deal to end partial government shutdown
-
-
Taylor Swift breaks political silence, backs Tennessee Dems
-
Kavanaugh sworn in as 114th Supreme Court justice
-
As vote looms, Kavanaugh makes final argument