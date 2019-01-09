× Trump walks out of meeting with Schumer, Pelosi; Pence says Democrats ‘unwilling to negotiate’

WASHINGTON –Vice President Mike Pence says Democrats were “unwilling to even negotiate” an end to the partial government shutdown and the standoff over President Donald Trump’s desire for a border barrier.

Pence spoke outside the West Wing after a contentious meeting Wednesday between Trump and congressional leaders of which top democrats said Trump walked out.

Pence says, “I think the president made his position very clear today that there will be no deal without a wall.”

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Trump asked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at Wednesday’s White House meeting whether she would agree to fund his wall.

When she said “no,” Schumer says, Trump got up and said, “Then we have nothing to discuss.” Schumer says, “And he just walked out.”

Pence says Trump asked Pelosi whether she would be willing to agree to funding for a wall or a barrier on the southern border if he re-opened the government quickly.

Pence says, “When she said ‘No,’ the president said ‘Goodbye.”

Schumer said Trump had a “temper tantrum.” Pence says of the president, “I don’t recall him ever raising his voice.”

Trump is also weighing in on the meeting by tweet, calling it “a total waste of time.”

He tweets that once Pelosi rejected his long-stalled border wall, he “said bye-bye, nothing else works!”