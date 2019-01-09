Truman College’s Men of Color in Education Initiative Begins This Summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Truman College President Dr. Shawn Jackson & Truman College student and Men of Color in Education initiative mentee Billy Hubbert.

Truman College's Men of Color initiative is a groundbreaking program is built for educators and by educators. It's designed to encourage men that are minorities to enter the field of education. The program starts this summer.

For more information:

Email trc-menofcolorineducation@ccc.edu or call Truman College at (773) 907-4000​

Twitter: @MOCEducation

Hashtag: #followmylead