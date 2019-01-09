× Single-digit winds chills Chicago area-wide this Wednesday morning

The coldest air in over a month is settling into the Great Lakes and Midwest today. With west to northwest winds gusting to 25 miles per hour, as we rest in the leading portion of cold high pressure approaching from the west, temperatures have dropped in to the teens to lower 20s and wind chills are reading in the single digits across the Chicago area this Wednesday morning.

Freeport, west of Rockford recorded the lowest temperature at 15-degrees and lowest wind Chill at -1 degree. Several other locations hit a zero-degree wind chill – DeKalb, Peru/Ottawa, Aurora/Sugar Grove and Rochelle with Rockford at 1-degree. Chicago’s official observing site at O’Hare International Airport recorded a low temperature of 19 and coldest wind chill 3-degrees.

Following is a list of lowest temperatures and wind chills at area airports…

Location/low temp and wind chill

Lansing…21/8

Romeoville/Lewis Univ…19/3

Sterling/Rock Falls…17/2

Peru/Ottawa…18/0

Pontiac…20/4

Freeport…15/-1

Morris/Washburn…19/3

Waukegan…19/5

DeKalb…17/0

Kankakee…21/7

Schaumburg…19/7

Joliet…21/7

Rockford…17/1

Midway…20/6

Aurora/Sugar Grove…18/0

DuPage/West Chicago…19/5

Palwaukee/Wheeling…21/7

O’Hare…19/3

Rochelle…17/0

Northwest Indiana

Michigan City…23/12

Rensselaer…23/8

Valparaiso…22/7

Gary…23/9

Wisconsin

Kenosha…19/4

Burlington…17/0

Milwaukee…19/2

Janesville…16/-1