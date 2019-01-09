Northwestern Medicine opens urologic institute with $10 million donation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Northwestern Medicine's new cancer treatment is now open.

The Polsky Urologic Cancer Institute was created with the help of a $10 million donation.

It will provide a comprehensive location for patients with prostate, bladder, kidney and testicular cancers. This means people can get surgery, therapy and counselling all in one place.

The Urologic Cancer Institute will also feature some of the top minds in the field for research.

The Urological Cancer Institute is named after philanthropists Michael and Tanya Polsky, the family behind the $10 million donation.